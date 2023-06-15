Massive Earthquake Hits The Philippines With A Magnitude Of 6.2

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits the Philippines near Calatagan town.

Disaster authorities deployed to assess the impact.

Tremors felt in Manila and surrounding areas.

According to the US Geological Survey, the Philippines experienced a 6.2 magnitude earthquake on Thursday. Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of damage.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 112 kilometers near Calatagan town, which is approximately three hours' drive from the capital city, Manila. Calatagan police chief Emil Mendoza stated that he and his team quickly evacuated the building when the tremor occurred, and the earthquake was felt across the densely populated heartland, including Manila.

“It was a bit strong. We had to run outside,” Mendoza told AFP.



Although no immediate casualties or damage were reported, disaster authorities have been deployed to assess the impact of the earthquake, according to Calatagan police chief Emil Mendoza. The quake lasted between 30 seconds and a minute, as reported by Calatagan disaster officer Ronald Torres.

While aftershocks were expected, the depth of the tremor ruled out the possibility of tsunami waves, stated the state seismological agency. People in the capital city rushed out of buildings for safety. Temporary closures were implemented at Ninoy Aquino International Airport to inspect the runways and taxiways for potential damage.

The operation of the metro system in the capital was also halted for damage checks on the tracks. Social media images showed a crane truck at a Manila port swaying from the force of the earthquake. Authorities are still evaluating the overall impact of the quake, according to Diego Mariano, an information officer at the civil defense office.

According to Diego Mariano, an information officer at the civil defense office, there have been no major damage or casualties reported at the time of his message, and assessments are still ongoing.

Earthquakes are a common occurrence in the Philippines, as the country is situated along the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' known for intense seismic and volcanic activity spanning from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

The region has a history of devastating earthquakes, such as the magnitude 7.1 quake that struck Bohol Island in 2013, resulting in landslides, over 200 fatalities, and significant damage to historical churches. In 1990, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in the northern Philippines caused extensive damage, claiming the lives of over 1,200 individuals, and causing a ground rupture that spanned over a hundred kilometers.
















