ANF Foils Drug Trafficking During Multiple Raids Across Country

A total of 184 kg of drugs were recovered.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against all the accused.

Further investigation has been initiated.

The Anti Narcotics Force on Thursday, while raiding different parts of the country; seized a massive cache of drugs and arrest several accused involved in drug trafficking.

In seven operations across Pakistan, ANF recovered a total of 184 kg of drugs; while arresting five suspects including two Afghan nationals.

In the first operation, more than 22 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad. The drug was recovered from inside the CNG cylinder kept in the vehicle. During the operation, the accused resident of Peshawar was arrested.

In second raid near Sing Jani Toll Plaza on GT Road, 2 kg drugs and 2 kg ice were recovered from the vehicle. The drug was hidden under the bumper of the vehicle. Two Afghan nationals in the vehicle were arrested on the spot.

During an operation on Hub River Road, Karachi, 22 kg of hashish was recovered from a parcel in a passenger bus. The parcel was booked from Chaman to Karachi.

3 Further investigation has been initiated. 3 A total of 184 kg of drugs were recovered. 3 Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against all the accused.

Besides, another cache of above 32 kg of drugs was recovered from a truck on Ring Road Peshawar.

In fifth raid, ANF seized 9 kg hashish hidden in Bara area of Khyber was recovered. The accused resident of Khyber was arrested for trying to smuggle drugs from Bara to Karachi.

Besides, 70 kg and 800 grams of hashish and 22 kg and 800 grams of opium were recovered from the vehicle near Sianwali Interchange, Faisalabad. Smuggling was being attempted by affixing official number plates on the vehicle. The accused resident of Peshawar who was riding in the vehicle was arrested on the spot.

ANF lodged cases against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation has been initiated.