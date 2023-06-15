Another PTI Ticket Holder From Lahore Announces To Quit Party

Hafiz Mansab Awan condemned violent incidents of May 9.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) ticket holder from Lahore Hafiz Mansab Awan announced to quit the party.

Hafiz Mansab Awan ticket holder PP-151, Lahore strongly condemned the violent incidents of May 9 and announced to leave the party. He said our family has sacrificed a lot for this country.

Hafiz Mansab Awan said, “We do not believe in confrontational politics with institutions and Pakistan Army is our pride.”

In the current situation, he cannot be a part of the negative politics of Chairman PTI and announced to leave the party.