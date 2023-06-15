language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Another PTI Ticket Holder From Lahore Announces To Quit Party

Another PTI Ticket Holder From Lahore Announces To Quit Party

Web Desk 15 Jun , 2023 08:21 PM

Open In App
Another PTI Ticket Holder From Lahore Announces To Quit Party
  • Hafiz Mansab Awan condemned violent incidents of May 9.
  • He said our family has sacrificed a lot for this country.
  • Hafiz Mansab Awan said Pakistan Army is our pride.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) ticket holder from Lahore Hafiz Mansab Awan announced to quit the party.

Hafiz Mansab Awan ticket holder PP-151, Lahore strongly condemned the violent incidents of May 9 and announced to leave the party. He said our family has sacrificed a lot for this country.

Hafiz Mansab Awan said Pakistan Army is our pride. 3

Hafiz Mansab Awan said Pakistan Army is our pride.

Hafiz Mansab Awan condemned violent incidents of May 9. 3

Hafiz Mansab Awan condemned violent incidents of May 9.

He said our family has sacrificed a lot for this country. 3

He said our family has sacrificed a lot for this country.

Hafiz Mansab Awan said, “We do not believe in confrontational politics with institutions and Pakistan Army is our pride.”

In the current situation, he cannot be a part of the negative politics of Chairman PTI and announced to leave the party.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,345,361[+10*]

DEATHS

6,891,235[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,104[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story