Another PTI Ticket Holder From Lahore Announces To Quit Party

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) ticket holder from Lahore Hafiz Mansab Awan announced to quit the party.
Hafiz Mansab Awan ticket holder PP-151, Lahore strongly condemned the violent incidents of May 9 and announced to leave the party. He said our family has sacrificed a lot for this country.
Hafiz Mansab Awan said, “We do not believe in confrontational politics with institutions and Pakistan Army is our pride.”
In the current situation, he cannot be a part of the negative politics of Chairman PTI and announced to leave the party.
