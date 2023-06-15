Asad Qaiser’s House In Swabi Raided, Two Vehicles Taken Away

ISLAMABAD: Former National Assembly Speaker and senior leader of the PTI Asad Qaiser has said that his house in Swabi was illegally raided by the police and during the raid two vehicles were forcibly taken away from his house.

In spite of guarantees in all the fake FIRs, the sanctity of the Chador and Char Diwari is being violated, which is a violation of basic human rights and Pakhtun traditions, Qaiser said.

The PTI leader said, “We are standing firm in front of the imported government's illegal retaliatory actions and our struggle will continue until the restoration of the constitution and law. Insha'Allah.”

Earlier on the day,