Balochistan's Budget Delayed, Will Be Presented On June 19

QUETTA: Balochistan's budget will not be presented tomorrow (Friday) as the provincial government could not complete the preparations.

The budget date of Balochistan for the fiscal year 2023-24 has been changed.

The next financial budget will be presented on June 19 instead of June 16, said the provincial Finance Department.

The Finance Department has asked for more time to prepare the budget, sources from the Finance Department said.

Copies have not been prepared regarding the budget, the department said.

The budget meeting of Balochistan Assembly was called on Friday, said the provincial assembly secretariat.

Sindh Chief Minister unveiled the provincial budget in the assembly on June 10, announcing a massive increase of 35 percent in salaries of employees of Grade 1 to 16 while a 30 percent increase for officers of Grade 17 and above.

Murad Ali Shah-led government followed suit of federal government which approved an increase in salaries of government employees to provide a sigh of relief amid back breaking inflation.

Pension enhanced by 17.5% ; Minimum wages set at Rs30,000/month Minutes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the federal cabinet and gave an impassioned speech about the impact of inflation on the masses, especially the salaried class, the cabinet approved a 30% increase in salaries of government employees. It has also proposed raising minimum wage.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Punjab caretaker government to provide relief to the people in the budget 2023-24.

PM said this while chairing a meeting at Model Town. The Punjab caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, was also present, said sources. PM Shehbaz also directed the provincial government to complete development projects in the province as soon as possible.

The Punjab chief secretary, Planning and Development (P&D) secretary and agriculture secretary among others attended the meeting.

The sources claimed that Mohsin Naqvi is likely to present four-month Punjab budget 2023-24 on June 19. He would present the budget in a news conference. The focus in the budget would be extending relief to the people and completion of ongoing development projects, the sources said.