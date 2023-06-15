Caretaker Govt Decides To Trial Accused Involved In May 9 Incidents In Jail

Mohsin Naqvi chaired meeting at his office to review progress.

A decision was made regarding trial of accused in jail.

200 individuals were acquitted after being proven innocent.

LAHORE: The Caretaker Government of Punjab has decided to trial the accused involved in the incidents of May 9 in Jail.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office to review the progress made in the legal proceedings against the culprits involved in the events of May 9.

During the meeting, a decision was made regarding the trial of the accused in jail. Daily hearings of the cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act against the accused involved in the events of May 9 will take place, and the relevant departments will be duly informed about the trial proceedings in jail.

The consensus was reached in the meeting to expedite the legal actions against the culprits involved in the events of May 9.

The CM instructed the police and prosecution department to present strong testimonies against the accused and emphasized that no leniency should be shown to any culprits involved in the events of May 9, while innocent individuals should not be subjected to punishment. CM also ordered to intensify efforts to apprehend the absconding culprits.

The participants were briefed that during the investigation, 200 individuals were acquitted after being proven innocent, and strong testimonies are being presented against the culprits.

The chief secretary, IG police, CCPO Lahore, secretary prosecution, commissioner Lahore, and others attended the meeting.

It should be noted that against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman on May 9, there was arson in different cities of the country, state institutions and martyrs' memorials were damaged and government properties were also burnt.



