Dar Says Government Being Targeted With Geopolitics So That Pakistan Defaults

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar stated that their government is facing geopolitics to make Pakistan default.

He said the world wants Pakistan to become Sri Lanka and then negotiate, adding the amendments to the State Bank Act are untenable.

FM said that the government has done amendments to the State Bank Act but is not completed yet.

Dar stated that the State Bank is a bank of Pakistan and not of any international organization.

Our top priority is to make payments on time, said FM. Added, no payments including bonds have been delayed.

He said that we will not go to the Paris club for the loan for rescheduling our loans.











