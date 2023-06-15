IHC Heated Over Shireen Mazari’s Re-arrest Despite Court Order

Islamabad High Court expressed dissatisfaction over the response of IG Islamabad.

IHC ordered IG Islamabad to submit an amended written reply.

Hearing of contempt of court case postponed till June 22.

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday expressed its displeasure on the re-arrest of PTI leader Dr. Shireen Mazari, despite having the court order.

IHC judges Justice Mian Gul Hasan and Justice Hasan Aurangzeb heard the contempt of court case, where IG Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan appeared in the court following the summons.

Mazari’s daughter Advocate Iman Mazari’s lawyer Zainab Janjua appeared before the court.

Janjua stated that a reply was submitted on behalf of the IG Police on the previous hearing, adding: “When the order was made, there was no police official present at the time.”

The court directed IG Islamabad's reply to be read before the court, following which the Special Prosecutor read out the response.

IHC expressed dissatisfaction over the response of IG Islamabad and directed him to submit a fresh reply by June 22.

The judge remarked, “Please submit your amended written reply.”

Justice Hasan Aurangzeb said, “If we will not protect the rights of your people, then who will.”

The court stated that the Punjab Police should have been restrained from making arrests when the order of this Court was in place.

IHC postponed the contempt of court case hearing till June 22.