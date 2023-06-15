JI Demands Election Of Mayor Karachi Should Be Declared Annul

Naeem ur Rehman said JI has won nine towns of city.

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's nominated candidate Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has demanded that the election of the Mayor of Karachi should be declared null and void

Addressing a press conference, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said JI has won nine towns of the city and the party has the majority. He, however, said PPP changes the results after the election. He said JI does not want the elected people of the people to lose the election due to interest or buying and selling.

He said that an election in which people are not allowed to come should be null and void. He said JI doesn't want to go to court against the mayor's election.

On the question regarding the offer made by the People's Party, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said, 'We have an offer to the Pakistan People's Party to accept the mandate of the people, we will work for the development of Karachi.” He said four towns have been taken away from JI and the party will bring back the towns. He explained that JI and PTI alliance has 193 while Pakistan People's Party has 173.

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi said that Muslim League-N does not know with whom their alliance is, but democracy and law are that 193 people should be allowed to form the government. He said JI will forget differences and maintain a working relationship.

He said that now this city cannot be destroyed anymore, if some people have gone missing then the responsibility of their appearance will be on the Election Commission of Pakistan.

On the other hand, Pakistan People's Party has once again offered the post of Deputy Mayor of Karachi to Jamaat-e-Islami.