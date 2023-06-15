Over 15 Villages Submerged Due To Cyclone In Sea

The cyclone caused intermittent rains in the areas.

More than 15 coastal villages were inundated due to cyclone in the sea near Keti Bandar and adjacent areas on Thursday, Bol news reported.

The cyclone caused intermittent rains in the areas. More than 18,000 people have been evacuated from Keti Bandar and other coastal areas. On the other hand, 19,542 people were evacuated from Sajawal.

The Pakistan Navy rescue operations on the coastal sides are underway, in view of the powerful weather system ‘Biparjoy Cyclone.’

Pak Navy spokesperson stated that the teams are carrying out relief activities in neighboring Goths of Sajawal, Keti Bandar, Shah Bandar, Kharochan, Chohar Jamali, and Jati.

Added, more than seventeen thousand people have been shifted to safe places by the Pakistan Navy.

Rescue and medical teams of the Pak Navy are always ready to deal with any kind of emergency, the spokesperson said.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' in the northeast Arabian Sea has moved in a north-northeastward direction over the past six hours.