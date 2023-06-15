Pakistan Expresses Outrage At India's Property Confiscation Of Kashmiri Activists In IIOJK

Mumtaz emphasized that Kashmiris have a rightful claim to their land.

Pakistan strongly criticized India on Thursday for seizing the properties of Kashmiri activists and human rights defenders in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch expressed concern about India's recurring acts of confiscating properties in the region.

The spokesperson highlighted the aggressive actions of India's National Investigation Agency and the State Investigation Agency (SIA) in seizing the immovable properties of several Kashmiri activists, including the attachment of 124 properties by the SIA since its establishment in 2021.

One specific case mentioned was the confiscation of the property belonging to Ayaz Akbar, the spokesperson of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and a leader of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, in Srinagar. Akbar has been in detention since 2017 on what Pakistan describes as false charges.

Pakistan condemned India's actions and called for an end to the dispossession of political leaders and human rights defenders in Kashmir from their rightful properties.

Mumtaz emphasized that Kashmiris have a rightful claim to their land and expressed concern over non-Kashmiris being encouraged to purchase land and property in the disputed territory while Kashmiris' properties are confiscated and destroyed.

The press briefing also mentioned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's ongoing visit to Azerbaijan, where discussions on various areas of bilateral cooperation, such as energy, culture, banking, education, defense, information technology, science and technology, trade, and investment, are expected to take place.

Additionally, Pakistan and Azerbaijan will sign a program of cultural cooperation and a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between their foreign service academies.

Baloch further highlighted the upcoming 12th round of Pakistan-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) in Tehran on June 17-18. The BPC will cover various aspects of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations, including politics, economics, trade, investment, border security, education, climate change, and culture.

Regional issues such as Afghanistan, Kashmir, the resumption of Iran-Saudi Arabia diplomatic ties, and regional peace and stability will also be discussed. The foreign secretary of Pakistan will have meetings with Iranian counterparts and address the Institute of Political and International Studies during the visit.

Furthermore, the second round of Pakistan-Belgium Bilateral Political Consultations is scheduled to take place in Islamabad, where the two countries will review their entire range of relations and set the agenda for future engagement and cooperation; said Mumtaz Zahra.

Added, discussions will also cover collaboration at international forums, including the United Nations, as well as important regional and global developments.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Belgium, and Pakistan expressed its commitment to deepen and broaden ties with Belgium in areas such as trade, investment, academia, cultural cooperation, tourism, and labor mobility; said FO spokesperson.



