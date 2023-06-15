Parvez Elahi Still Stands By PTI Despite Political Victimisation In Jail: Wife

LAHORE: Pervaiz Elahi’s wife in her first ever video massage has asserted that a few days ago, she got a call from PIC at 1:30 am, when she was sleeping at that time and she was told that the doctor from the PIC wanted to talk about her husband.

She said that she got very worried and told the caller that her husband was in Camp Jail, so why he was calling from the PIC.

She said, “I have come before the media for the first time to tell some facts about my husband.”

“I was told that Pervaiz Elahi has been brought to the hospital due to his condition is deteriorating. I was asked to bring his medical reports to the hospital as soon as possible,” Mrs. Elahi said.

She further said that she went to the hospital but the police personnel, who were present there, did not allow her to meet Elahi and replied in a depressed state that they respected Chaudhry Pervez Elahi but they could not let her meet her husband as per the order from the high-up.

She said that she waited there for four hours and Pervaiz Elahi had been shifted back to jail without medical tests, adding that the doctors of the hospital would also testify to this fact when they tried to stop him at the hospital but their tests were not allowed.

Elahi’s wife said that the other day she tried to meet but they did not get any response and one day she was called and sat in a car outside the jail for three to four hours. After waiting for several hours, she was refused and told to go back home,

She said that she had met Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, who looked physically weak, but seeing his high spirit, adding he was comforted.

She said that “I feel that after going to jail, his trust in Allah has increased,” adding that she asked him what he was thinking now, and he said, 'I still have the same position as before.'

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi had sent the same message to the entire family and others, she said.

According to what he told her about the prison conditions, he had been kept in C class, but according to the law of Pakistan, even facilities given to C class are not being given to him.

“My only question is why this cruel treatment is being done to a 77-year-old man. We should be told the fault of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, we are not being heard anywhere,” she lamented.

She demanded that at least he should get the facilities that are given to a common prisoner.