Full List Of Rs 200 Prize Bond Draw List 2023 – Draw No 94

- Complete Winner list of Rs. 200 draw No 94 - 15 June 2023.
QUETTA: Complete winner list of Rs. 200 draw No: 94 held today by the National Savings division on Thursday 15 June 2023.
State bank does the balloting for the 200 Rs. Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 200 Rs. prize bond of value 750,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while the second prize of the 200 prize bond of amount Rs. 250,000 is awarded to 5 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 200 prize bond will be given to 2394 winners and the amount is Rs. 1,250/- each.
200 Prize Bond Draw Full List 2023
1st Prize of Rs. 750,000/-
474587
2nd Prize of Rs. 250,000/- each
103144, 520392, 604579,
643157, 709747
