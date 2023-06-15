King Charles Pressures Prince Andrew During Royal Lodge Expulsion

King Charles is increasing pressure on his brother Prince Andrew.

Over the Royal Lodge real estate dispute.

He is concerned about Andrew's diminished support and ability to handle property maintenance..

Amid an ongoing real estate dispute over the Royal Lodge, King Charles is reportedly intensifying pressure on his brother, Prince Andrew. Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer shed light on the matter, explaining that the King is expressing concerns about his diminished ability to provide the same level of support as their late mother.

Charles also questions Andrew's capacity to undertake necessary property maintenance. Despite the King's directives, Andrew remains defiant, asserting that he will find a solution, although the specifics remain unclear.

The situation echoes earlier events when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were urged to vacate Frogmore Cottage, gifted to them by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Speculation arose that the Sussexes' eviction was intended to make room for Prince Andrew.

However, the disgraced royal, who has been stripped of his royal duties due to his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has refused to leave his residence. Charles' efforts to streamline the monarchy and alleviate financial strain serve as the underlying motivation to evict Andrew from the Royal Lodge.

Palmer highlighted the expensive upkeep and apparent neglect of Andrew's current residence, a 30-room house with seven bedrooms spread across its expanse. The property's condition is said to require extensive repairs, including the facades and potentially the roof, incurring significant costs. Consequently, the King is urging his brother to downsize to a more financially manageable dwelling.

