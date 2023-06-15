King Charles Troubled 'Royal Houses' Pose Problems For Britons

Richard Palmer warns of potential consequences for King Charles.

Pointing out the dispersion of the family in several taxpayer-funded palaces in the UK.

The Royal Family's historical properties, such as Balmoral Estate and Buckingham Palace.

King Charles may be punished for the Royal Family's historical excess. Richard Palmer foresees disaster for His Majesty by pointing out how the King's family is dispersed throughout several taxpayer-funded palaces in the UK.

Many people would claim that the royals own several homes, he said in response to the Daily Express Royal Round Up. They will have a hard time with this.

If Harry and Meghan haven't officially left Frogmore Cottage yet, they are going to. They also have Kensington Palace. Who will reside there?

The king stays at Birkhall when he visits the Balmoral Estate. Will other family members utilize Balmoral? Will that still be vacant? Will it be accessible to everyone?

3 The Royal Family's historical properties, such as Balmoral Estate and Buckingham Palace. 3 Richard Palmer warns of potential consequences for King Charles. 3 Pointing out the dispersion of the family in several taxpayer-funded palaces in the UK.

The Royal Family is somewhat exposed on this subject due to a number of expensive and taxpayer-funded houses on the Royal Estate. 'Many people will say this is the Royal Family and these are historic properties,' the royal expert stated.

Will the monarchs ever occupy Buckingham Palace? Because the palace is where the King is thought to reside in the public's perception, around 50% of all visitors visiting London visit there to have their pictures taken outside.

'Except he doesn't as he and Camilla are living in Clarence House when they are in London. Many people think they will never move into the palace,' Palmer concluded.

