According to British experts, Meghan Markle is a 'cuckoo' who would surely end her union with Prince Harry and make him 'come limping home.'

British politician Chris Mullin has made allegations against Meghan Markle, accusing her of attempting to disrupt her own marriage.

Mr. Mullin allegedly thinks Meghan Markle acted like a 'cuckoo' while working for the firm and even expressed concern that her 'woke Californian hang-ups' could unintentionally hurt her marriage to Prince Harry, according to reports.

These statements have been made shortly after Meghan's sister, Samantha Markle, expressed similar opinions.

She mentioned at the time that the pair needed to receive 'extensive counselling' because their divorce was 'imminent.'

Given that Prince Harry appears to have doubts about their marriage, the situation is further compounded for Meghan Markle.

