Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced criticism.

Criticism for consistently providing "typical and anaemic" content.

Daniela Elser, a royal critic, criticized Netflix for its declining rate of return due to the couple.

Since Harry & Meghan concluded, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for consistently attempting to provide 'typical and anaemic' content.

Daniela Elser, a royal critic and authority, leveled these allegations on Prince Harry.

Ms. Elser brought up the 'dwindling rate of return' Netflix seemed to be receiving as a result of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which started the discussion.

According to Source she started the chat off by asking, “How much bang has the multibillion-dollar company gotten, thus far, for their many, many bucks?” she even asked.

According to News, “Think less New Year’s Eve fireworks-worthy explosiveness and more hastily-lit sparkler. A bit of dazzle and fizz that is over in no time.”

She also divided the entire payout of $US25 million ($36.7 million) and said, “carry the one, divide by pi, at this being worth $40,326 per day, to date.”

Even the couple’s half-hour episode highlighting ‘profound thoughts on the first year of the pandemic’ came out as “predictable and anaemic”.

For Ms Elser, it “seemed exactly what I figured Harry and Meghan would start pumping out: podcasts where they nattered to their A-list mates, in between serving up some self help-lite pap.”

“Except that then came … nothing … and more nothing … and a bit more nothing.”