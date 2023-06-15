Prince Harry Vows To Bring Down Monarchy And Media In Bold Move

Experts suggest that Prince Harry's motivation for his actions is to seek revenge

British journalist Tanya Gold provides insights into Prince Harry's identity

Prince Harry's struggle with his position can sometimes make him appear ridiculous

The reason Prince Harry is 'coming full circle,' according to experts, is that he wants everyone to know that ‘we didn’t have his consent & for that, he will have his revenge’.

The claims and insights into Prince Harry's identity were provided by British journalist Tanya Gold.

According to a reports, “Now there is the litigation and, eventually, I hope, the day when he lays down his title, accepts that some things cannot be reformed and is redeemed by the application of self-knowledge” comes

This is primarily attributed to the fact that “even to the sympathetic, Harry can seem ridiculous.”

“He is a panda, and pandas don’t usually fight back. And for the moment he thinks he can be meaningfully feminist and antiracist while embodying inherited wealth and power as a royal duke, which is absurd.”

“But Harry is brave, and he has found his battlefield,” Ms. Gold also confessed.

“I think if he could, he would bring it all down — the monarchy, the media, the whole awful dance. We did not have his consent. For that, he will have his revenge.”







