Prince Harry Work Cannot Be Compared To working Down A Salt Mine

Experts are praising Prince Harry's personal assistant.

Daniela Elser claims that Prince Harry's Chief Impact Officer role.

Archewell Foundation's humanitarian work increases demands.

Prince Harry's personal assistant is receiving sympathy from experts for allegedly having to juggle work responsibilities amidst the prince's involvement in shiatsu and crystal therapy sessions.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser made these claims, suggesting that Prince Harry's multiple commitments, such as his role as Chief Impact Officer for BetterUp and his involvement with Netflix, put significant strain on his schedule.

Furthermore, the demands on him increase when considering his humanitarian work through the Archewell Foundation.

Elser mentions the challenges faced by Prince Harry's personal assistant in managing such a packed schedule, including coordinating daily therapy sessions. With his status as a duke, caring for two young children, and being involved in various British court cases, Prince Harry is left with the question of how to manage it all.

