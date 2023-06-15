Sarah Ferguson And Prince Andrew Still Married Pair In Windsor

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who live together in the Royal Lodge

Despite their divorce, have sparked speculation that they may still be married.

Richard Palmer, a royal expert, believes the arrangement is peculiar, with the former married couple.

The close relationship between Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who continue to reside together in the Royal Lodge in Windsor despite their divorce, has drawn the attention of a royal expert. Speculation has arisen, suggesting that the ex-couple may still be married due to their living situation.

Richard Palmer, commenting on the matter, expressed his view to the Daily Express, saying, 'The actual arrangement is quite peculiar, with a former married couple living at opposite ends of the house. It does raise the question that they are still quite close.

Palmer acknowledged that some people speculate about their cohabitation as a married couple, although both Andrew and Sarah maintain that this is not the case. In response, another individual, Forsyth, remarked humorously that many people would find the idea of living with an ex-partner unbearable.

3 Richard Palmer, a royal expert, believes the arrangement is peculiar, with the former married couple. 3 Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who live together in the Royal Lodge 3 Despite their divorce, have sparked speculation that they may still be married.

This discussion coincides with Sarah Ferguson's recent statements about her amicable bond with Andrew following their divorce. She described them as 'the most contented divorced couple in the world,' emphasizing their commitment to co-parenting, supporting one another, and placing great importance on family.

Fergie expressed pride in their joint efforts in raising their children and nurturing a strong family unit, highlighting communication, compromise, and compassion as the guiding principles in their relationship.

