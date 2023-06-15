Asia Cup 2023: Hybrid Format Adopted Amidst Controversy

ACC accepts PCB's hybrid model for Asia Cup 2023.

Four matches to be held in Pakistan, nine matches in Sri Lanka.

Controversy arises due to BCCI's opposition.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) adopted the hybrid plan provided by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to end the standoff over the hosting of the Asia Cup 2023 On Thursday.

Despite heavy opposition from India, the event will be contested in a hybrid format, with four matches taking place in Pakistan and the remaining nine in Sri Lanka.

The ACC announced its decision to accept the PCB's model while unveiling the itinerary for the much-anticipated tournament, which has been marred by controversy due to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) intransigence.

'We are delighted to announce that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held from 31st August to 17th September 2023 and will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches,' the organization said in a press release.

The Asia Cup will be divided into two groups, with two teams from each group progressing to the Super Four stage. The final will include the top two teams from the Super Four stage.

The Asia Cup of Cricket will be a 50-over event that will serve as a warm-up for the ODI World Cup later this year.

The Asia Cup will include defending champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in Group 1.

It should be recalled that the PCB introduced the hybrid concept after the BCCI declined to send their squad to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

Due to tense relations between the two countries, India has not travelled Pakistan since 2008.

The archrivals last played a bilateral series in 2012, when Pakistan toured India for limited-overs matches.

In recent years, the two countries have only met in ICC and ACC competitions.











