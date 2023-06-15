Feliciano Lopez Appointed Tournament Director For Davis Cup Finals

Lopez brings extensive experience to his new role

Finals group stage of the tournament will feature sixteen teams

Feliciano Lopez, a skilled tennis player from Spain, has been named as the tournament director for the Davis Cup Finals. This appointment comes as Lopez prepares to retire from professional tennis this season.

With an impressive record of four Davis Cup victories and a career-best ranking of 12th in the world, Lopez brings extensive experience to his new role. Notably, he has also served as the tournament director for the Madrid Open since 2019.

'I've been doing this for the last four years with Madrid and in the beginning it was a big challenge for me,' Lopez said

'I wasn't sure if I was going to be able to do it, since I was an active player when I decided to join the team in Madrid.

'But I have to say that it is the best decision I've ever made. I was able to still play on the tour, be competitive, and also be on the other side of the industry and learn a lot of things that I wasn't paying attention to as a player.'

After his early exit from the second round of the Stuttgart Open on Monday, Lopez expressed his intention to participate in additional grasscourt tournaments such as the Queen's Club and the Mallorca Open. He also expressed his desire to conclude his career at Wimbledon, provided he receives a wildcard entry for the prestigious tournament.

'After that, I'll be free,' Lopez said. 'No more tennis, and I can focus on the Davis Cup.'

The Finals group stage of the tournament will feature sixteen teams and will take place from September 12th to 17th.

The matches will be held in various cities including Manchester, Bologna, Valencia, and Croatia. Following the group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage, which is scheduled to be held in Malaga from November 21st to 26th.