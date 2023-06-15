Haris Rauf Appointed Goodwill Ambassador For SDGs Parliamentary Task Force

Haris attended the National Assembly session

Qalandars secured the PSL titles in the seventh and eighth editions

Haris Rauf, the talented fast bowler from Pakistan, has been appointed as the goodwill ambassador for the SDGs Parliamentary Task Force.

In an esteemed event, Haris attended the National Assembly session and received a warm welcome from Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani.

'I am pleased today to announce him as the goodwill ambassador of SDGs Parliamentary Task Force,' Durrani said during the session.

Following the session, Haris received a warm welcome from Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani and Romina Khurshid, the Convener of the SDGs Parliamentary Task Force, in his role as the goodwill ambassador.

On this occasion, he was presented with a shield as a token of appreciation. Earlier this year, Haris was bestowed with the honorary rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by the Islamabad police.

Haris, who initially played tape ball cricket in Rawalpindi, gained prominence when he was selected during open trials organized by the Lahore Qalandars, two-time champions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Recognizing his potential, the Qalandars invested in Haris and sent him to Australia as part of their player development program. Haris had the opportunity to showcase his skills in the Big Bash League (BBL) before making his debut in T20 International matches for Pakistan in 2020.

Haris emerged as a prominent figure for the Lahore Qalandars and has been a key contributor to Pakistan's bowling unit, alongside Shaheen Shah Afridi. Currently, he holds the position of the primary bowler in the Pakistani national team.

Together with Shaheen, Haris played a crucial role in the consecutive title victories of the Lahore Qalandars in the PSL. The Qalandars, who initially faced challenges in the tournament, made a strong comeback and clinched the championship for two consecutive years.

Under the leadership of Shaheen, the Qalandars secured the PSL titles in the seventh and eighth editions, both achieved at their home ground. In both instances, they emerged victorious against the Multan Sultans in the final match.