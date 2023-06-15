Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Test Series Expected Schedule Released

Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series scheduled for July 16-28.

Matches to conclude before Lanka Premier League (July 31 - August 22).

Afridi performing well in England's T20 Blast (13 wickets in 9 matches).

The coming Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is set to take place from July 16 to 28, as per reports. These matches are crucial as they are part of the ICC World Test Championship and will likely be held in Colombo and Galle.

Sri Lanka Cricket is expected to release the official schedule for the series in the coming days. The hosts are eager to conclude the matches before the commencement of the Lanka Premier League, scheduled to run from July 31 to August 22.

The tentative schedule for the series is as follows: the First Test will take place from July 16 to 20, followed by the Second Test from July 24 to 28.

Earlier reports suggested that Pakistan's star fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi, might miss the Test series against Sri Lanka. Sources indicate that the tall paceman could be rested to manage his workload leading up to the World Cup later this year.

Currently, Shaheen is representing Nottinghamshire in England's T20 Blast, where he has performed impressively with 13 wickets in nine matches.

Shaheen highlighted the benefits of playing in league cricket, mentioning that he would share his knowledge and experience with his fellow players upon his return to the national team.