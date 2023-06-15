Pakistan's Nahida Khan Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Nahida Khan, a cricketer from Pakistan, has retired from international cricket after a 14-year career.

Nahida is the only female cricketer from Balochistan to represent Pakistan.

Nahida participated in three 50-over World Cups and four T20 World Cups.

Nahida Khan, a cricketer from Pakistan, has retired from international cricket after a career spanning 14 years. She made her ODI debut in 2009 against Sri Lanka.

Nahida, hailing from Balochistan, holds the distinction of being the only female cricketer from the region to represent Pakistan.

Throughout her career, she played in 120 international matches, scoring 2,014 runs and taking one wicket.

Notably, she set a record for the most catches in an ODI innings, making four catches in a match against Sri Lanka in 2018.

3 Nahida participated in three 50-over World Cups and four T20 World Cups. 3 Nahida Khan, a cricketer from Pakistan, has retired from international cricket after a 14-year career. 3 Nahida is the only female cricketer from Balochistan to represent Pakistan.

Nahida participated in three 50-over World Cups and four T20 World Cups. Apart from her playing career, she has ventured into coaching, working as an assistant coach in the Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket Tournament.

Earlier, she served as the deputy head coach of Taufiq Umar's Amazons team, which won exhibition matches 2-1 against the Super Women in March.

Nahida Khan said of her retirement: 'I am grateful for the unwavering support I received throughout my career. I want to thank my family, teammates, coaches, and the Pakistan Cricket Board for their guidance and belief in my abilities.'

'I also want to thank the passionate fans who supported throughout my journey, both in Pakistan and across the globe.'

Tania Mallick, Head of Women's Cricket, stated, 'Nahida Khan's contribution to women's cricket in Pakistan will be remembered.'

'Her dedication, skill, and constant determination have left an indelible mark on the game, inspiring generations of cricketers to follow their dreams and pursue greatness.'

'As Nahida embarks on the next chapter of her life, the cricket fraternity, fans, and well-wishers extend their warmest wishes.'