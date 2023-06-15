Honor 90 Price In Pakistan & Special Features

language: English
Web Desk 15 Jun , 2023 11:02 AM

  • Honor 90 comes with a 6.7-inch OLED touchscreen.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.
  • The gadget features a triple camera setup on the back.

Honor released the 90 series of smartphones, which will be available soon on the market.

The phone comes with a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The phone has an Adreno 644 GPU.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen display and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.

The gadget features a triple camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.

The Honor 90 is powered by a 4800 mAh battery.

Honor 90 price in Pakistan

Honor 90 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 114,999/-

Honor 90 specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Various
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
PROCESSOR CPU 2.4 Ghz Octa Core
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
GPU Adreno 644
DISPLAY Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, Face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front 32 MP
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Infrared Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Google Play Services (market/region dependent), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/Video editor
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4800 mAh

- Fast battery charging

