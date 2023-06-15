Infinix Hot 10 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Infinix Hot 10 has a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset.

Infinix Hot 10 is currently available on the market with impressive features. The gadget is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage capacity.

The Infinix Hot 10 has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels.

The phone features a quad-camera setup on the back. It is available in the colours Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, and Ocean Wave.

The device is powered by a 5200 mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999

Infinix Hot 10 specifications