Infinix Hot 10 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Infinix Hot 10 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 15 Jun , 2023 10:42 AM

Infinix Hot 10 Price In Pakistan & Specifications
  • Infinix Hot 10 has a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset.
  • The phone has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD touchscreen.
  • It comes with a 5200 mAh battery capacity.

Infinix Hot 10 is currently available on the market with impressive features. The gadget is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage capacity.

The Infinix Hot 10 has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels.

The phone features a quad-camera setup on the back. It is available in the colours Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, and Ocean Wave.

It comes with a 5200 mAh battery capacity.

Infinix Hot 10 has a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset.

The phone has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD touchscreen.

The device is powered by a 5200 mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999

Infinix Hot 10 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS
UI XOS 6.0
Dimensions 171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm
Weight 195 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Ocean Wave
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.8 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~264 PPI)
Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
Camera Main Quad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash
Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front 8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
Standby up to 38 hrs
Talktime up to 36 hrs

