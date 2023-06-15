Pakistani Air Taxi Services Attract Middle Eastern Aviation Companies

.A Karachi-based aviation company expresses interest in conducting business with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

A Karachi-based aviation company, which plans to introduce Pakistan's inaugural air taxi service, expresses interest in conducting business with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The company spokesperson states that a booking app is set to launch next week.

Sky Wings Aviation in Karachi and Wind Speed International in Thailand have collaborated to establish an internet service aimed at enhancing connectivity between South Asian airports and promoting trade and tourism.

According to Khan, Dubai and Riyadh companies have expressed interest in the unique business model presented by the company.

During a display of their Austrian-made aircraft equipped with a German Jet A1 Fuel Engine in Karachi, Khan mentioned that these companies are interested in collaborating, inviting them for visits, and requesting presentations due to the novelty of the business model, which is not currently available anywhere else in the world.

