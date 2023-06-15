PTA Instructs Mobile Companies To Prepare Anti-cyclone Plan

PTA instructs telecom companies to prepare an emergency plan for the Biparjoy cyclone.

Telecom companies instructed to station technical teams in storm-prone areas for prompt infrastructure repairs.

IT Ministry confirms alignment with disaster management authorities and government bodies in monitoring the situation.

The PTA instructs telecom companies to implement backup plans for cyclone-affected areas.

According to sources, PTA officials and representatives of telecom companies held a meeting to discuss the potential damage caused by the Biparjoy cyclone in coastal areas and ways to safeguard the telecom infrastructure. The meeting took place following instructions from IT Minister Syed Aminul Haq.

During the meeting, sources indicate that the PTA instructed telecom companies to ensure uninterrupted availability of telecom services during the Biparjoy cyclone. As part of the instructions, PTA has asked the telcos to maintain 8 to 12 hours of backup fuel supply to support their operations.

To address potential infrastructure damage during the storm, the PTA has instructed telecom companies to station their technical teams in storm-prone areas. This step aims to ensure the quick repair or replacement of any damaged infrastructure in order to maintain uninterrupted telecom services.

IT Ministry officials have confirmed that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Ministry of IT and Telecom, as well as the federal and provincial governments, are in alignment and actively monitoring the situation together.

Following previous incidents, such as the Murree incident and flood in 2022, telecom services were impacted. To proactively address any potential issues, Federal Minister Syed Aminul Haq has instructed the relevant authorities to take preemptive measures this time.

Sources have indicated that Aminul Haq has decided to cancel his visit to Islamabad. Instead, he will remain in Karachi for the next two to three days to personally oversee the situation and monitor the status of telecom services.