Web Desk 15 Jun , 2023 12:22 PM

Redmi Note 11 Price In Pakistan & Detailed
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is now available on the market with amazing features.

The 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display on the smartphone has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a pixel density of 409 pixels per inch. The display of the phone is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.

The device includes 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

The Redmi Note 11 features a quad-camera setup on the back. The device has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan

Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Redmi Note 11 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS
UI MIU1 13
Dimensions 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
Weight 179 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Graphite Gray, Pearl White, Star Blue
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPU Adreno 610
DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.4 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features 90Hz, 700 nits, 1000 nits (peak)
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front 13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
Radio FM Radio (Unspecified)
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Infrared Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra NFC (availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

