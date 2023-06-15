Redmi Note 11 Price In Pakistan & Detailed

Redmi Note 11 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen display.

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

It comes with a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is now available on the market with amazing features.

The 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display on the smartphone has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a pixel density of 409 pixels per inch. The display of the phone is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.

The device includes 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

The Redmi Note 11 features a quad-camera setup on the back. The device has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan

Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Redmi Note 11 specifications