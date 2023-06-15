language: English
Samsung Galaxy S24 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 15 Jun , 2023 11:22 AM

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price In Pakistan & Specs
  • The smartphone has a 4000 mAh battery.

Samsung is developing the Galaxy S24 series, which will be available on the market soon.

The Galaxy S24 comes with a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display with an HD Plus resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. The display of the device is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass.

It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone features a triple-camera setup on the back.

The smartphone has a 4000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S24 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The device has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space. The gadget is powered by a 4000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 10 W.

Samsung Galaxy S24 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S24 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 404,999.

Samsung Galaxy S24 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS
UI OneUI
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
Colors Various
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6
Processor CPU 3.2 Ghz Octa Core
Chipset Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
GPU Adreno 740
Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.1 Inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~575 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card No
Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56', Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94', PDAF, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55', Dual Pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
Front 12 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, HDR10+, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
Radio FM Radio (Unspecified)
USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Aluminum frame, P68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh

- Fast charging, 10W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless

