Samsung Galaxy S24 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Samsung Galaxy S24 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The device has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The smartphone has a 4000 mAh battery.

Samsung is developing the Galaxy S24 series, which will be available on the market soon.

The Galaxy S24 comes with a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display with an HD Plus resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. The display of the device is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass.

It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone features a triple-camera setup on the back.

The gadget is powered by a 4000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 10 W.

Samsung Galaxy S24 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S24 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 404,999.

Samsung Galaxy S24 specifications