Tecno Pova 5G Price In Pakistan & Detailed

- Tecno Pova 5g has a 6.9-inch IPS LCD touchscreen.
- It comes with a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.
- The phone features a triple cameras on the back.
The Pova 5G is a new device from Tecno. Tecno, a smart technology company, will shortly release its first 5G smartphone to the market.
The phone has a 6.9-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.
The Tecno Pova 5G features a triple camera system on the back.
The smartphone has a Dimensity 900 chipset. The device is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G68 MC4.
It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The Tecno Pova 5G is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.
Tecno Pova 5G price in Pakistan
Tecno Pova 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 44,999/-
Tecno Pova 5G specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|HIOS 8.0
|Dimensions
|172.82 x 78.24mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aether Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Dimensity 900
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.9 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, (+3 GB of virtual RAM), UFS 3.1
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|4K time-lapse, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|Standby
|up to 775 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 55 hrs
|- Fast battery charging 18W
