Tecno Pova 5G Price In Pakistan & Detailed

Tecno Pova 5G Price In Pakistan & Detailed

Web Desk 15 Jun , 2023 10:22 AM

Tecno Pova 5G Price In Pakistan & Detailed
The Pova 5G is a new device from Tecno. Tecno, a smart technology company, will shortly release its first 5G smartphone to the market.

The phone has a 6.9-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.

The Tecno Pova 5G features a triple camera system on the back.

The smartphone has a Dimensity 900 chipset. The device is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G68 MC4.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The Tecno Pova 5G is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

Tecno Pova 5G price in Pakistan

Tecno Pova 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 44,999/-

Tecno Pova 5G specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS
UI HIOS 8.0
Dimensions 172.82 x 78.24mm
Weight 196 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Aether Black
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Dimensity 900
GPU Mali-G68 MC4
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.9 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI)
Extra Features 120Hz
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, (+3 GB of virtual RAM), UFS 3.1
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (dedicated slot)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
Features 4K time-lapse, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 16 MP, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
Standby up to 775 hrs
Talktime up to 55 hrs

- Fast battery charging 18W

