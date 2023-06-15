Tecno Pova 5G Price In Pakistan & Detailed

Tecno Pova 5g has a 6.9-inch IPS LCD touchscreen.

It comes with a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

The phone features a triple cameras on the back.

The Pova 5G is a new device from Tecno. Tecno, a smart technology company, will shortly release its first 5G smartphone to the market.

The phone has a 6.9-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.

The Tecno Pova 5G features a triple camera system on the back.

The smartphone has a Dimensity 900 chipset. The device is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G68 MC4.

3 The phone features a triple cameras on the back. 3 Tecno Pova 5g has a 6.9-inch IPS LCD touchscreen. 3 It comes with a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The Tecno Pova 5G is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

Tecno Pova 5G price in Pakistan

Tecno Pova 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 44,999/-

Tecno Pova 5G specifications