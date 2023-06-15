language: English
15 Jun , 2023

Tecno Spark 7 Price In Pakistan & Features
The Tecno Spark 7 is now available for purchase on the market.

The phone has a MediaTek Helio A25 (12 nm) chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. It is a mid-range chipset that gives optimal performance to the device.

The Tecno Spark 7 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. The phone has the Android 11 operating system.

The phone comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage space, which can be upgraded by using a microSD card in the phone's card slot.

The Tecno Spark 7 has a dual-camera arrangement on the back. The primary camera is 16 MP, and the selfie camera is 8 MP. The device’s battery capacity is 6000 mAh.

Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999/-

Tecno Spark 7 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS
UI HIOS 7.5
Dimensions 164.8 x 76.1 x 9.5 mm
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Magnet Black, Morpheus Blue, Spruce Green, summer Mint
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE
Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core
Chipset MediaTek Helio G70
GPU Arm Mali-G52 MC2
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.52 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~275 PPI)
Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
Camera Main Dual Camera: 16 MP, AF + 2ndry unknown camera, Quad LED Flash
Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 8 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh

