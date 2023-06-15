Tecno Spark 7 Price In Pakistan & Features

Tecno Spark 7 has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The phone comes with a 6.5-inch screen.

It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The Tecno Spark 7 is now available for purchase on the market.

The phone has a MediaTek Helio A25 (12 nm) chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. It is a mid-range chipset that gives optimal performance to the device.

The Tecno Spark 7 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. The phone has the Android 11 operating system.

The phone comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage space, which can be upgraded by using a microSD card in the phone's card slot.

The Tecno Spark 7 has a dual-camera arrangement on the back. The primary camera is 16 MP, and the selfie camera is 8 MP. The device’s battery capacity is 6000 mAh.

Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999/-

Tecno Spark 7 specifications