Libema Open: Mannarino Shocks Medvedev, Secures Quarter-Final Spot

- Mannarino Shocks Medvedev, Secures Quarter-Final Spot
- Mannarino troubled Medvedev with his powerful groundstrokes
- Tallon Griekspoor defeated Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-2
On Thursday, Adrian Mannarino achieved his most significant victory in terms of ATP Ranking by defeating the World No. 3, Daniil Medvedev, with a score of 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the Libema Open.
This win came as a surprise, as Mannarino troubled Medvedev with his powerful groundstrokes and precise returns throughout the two-hour match.
The French player, who previously won the ATP 250 grass-court event in 's-Hertogenbosch in 2019, sought revenge for his semifinal loss to Medvedev at the same tournament last year.
This victory marked Mannarino's ninth triumph against a Top 10 player, and his second win over a Top 10 opponent on grass, following his defeat of then-World No. 5 Dominic Thiem in Mallorca in 2021.
Despite Medvedev's successful season with five titles, he struggled with consistency against Mannarino, who skillfully moved the top seed around the court with a variety of angles.
Mannarino will now advance to the quarterfinals, where he will face either Jordan Thompson or Milos Raonic, who is making his return to the Tour after a two-year absence.
In earlier matches, Tallon Griekspoor, the sixth seed, defeated Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-2, securing his fourth tour-level quarterfinal appearance of the season. Griekspoor will represent the host nation in the quarterfinals against Alex de Minaur, who defeated Laslo Djere 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3.
