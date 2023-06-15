Libema Open: Mannarino Shocks Medvedev, Secures Quarter-Final Spot

Mannarino Shocks Medvedev, Secures Quarter-Final Spot

Mannarino troubled Medvedev with his powerful groundstrokes

Tallon Griekspoor defeated Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-2

On Thursday, Adrian Mannarino achieved his most significant victory in terms of ATP Ranking by defeating the World No. 3, Daniil Medvedev, with a score of 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the Libema Open.

This win came as a surprise, as Mannarino troubled Medvedev with his powerful groundstrokes and precise returns throughout the two-hour match.

The French player, who previously won the ATP 250 grass-court event in 's-Hertogenbosch in 2019, sought revenge for his semifinal loss to Medvedev at the same tournament last year.

This victory marked Mannarino's ninth triumph against a Top 10 player, and his second win over a Top 10 opponent on grass, following his defeat of then-World No. 5 Dominic Thiem in Mallorca in 2021.

Despite Medvedev's successful season with five titles, he struggled with consistency against Mannarino, who skillfully moved the top seed around the court with a variety of angles.

3 Tallon Griekspoor defeated Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-2 3 Mannarino Shocks Medvedev, Secures Quarter-Final Spot 3 Mannarino troubled Medvedev with his powerful groundstrokes

Mannarino will now advance to the quarterfinals, where he will face either Jordan Thompson or Milos Raonic, who is making his return to the Tour after a two-year absence.

In earlier matches, Tallon Griekspoor, the sixth seed, defeated Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-2, securing his fourth tour-level quarterfinal appearance of the season. Griekspoor will represent the host nation in the quarterfinals against Alex de Minaur, who defeated Laslo Djere 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3.



