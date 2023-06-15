Controversy Erupts As Man Refuses To Give Up Seat To Pregnant Woman

Man denies seat to pregnant woman, claims medical condition for chair retention.

Seat refusal sparks heated exchanges and name-calling between parties.

The man shared the details of the encounter in a post on Reddit.

A man has ignited an internet controversy after refusing to give up his seat to a pregnant woman despite numerous requests. The man's Reddit post, in which he disclosed the details of the encounter, has gone viral.

He claimed in the article that he brought his own camping chair to line for his nephews' high school graduation because he didn't want to be standing the entire time.

''My nephews both graduated from high school this morning and I wanted to sit up front so I camped out a bit in front of the entrance. I brought my folding camping chair and my headphones to listen to my show,” he wrote in his post.

Nevertheless, a pregnant woman later joined the queue and 'politely' requested the man's seat because it would be difficult for her to stand for long periods of time.

The individual declined to give over his seat, claiming that he needed it more since he had 'bad feet and knees.'

The woman insisted on the chair a second time and received the same reaction. When she 'got a little mad' with him, she begged her husband to step in.

The husband also repeated the request and received the same result.

“About 40 minutes before the school would let us inside, a pregnant woman got next to me since somebody let her in line (I assume her partner). She asked me within 5 minutes (politely admittedly) if she could have my chair as she was going to have trouble standing the whole time. I said no, sorry I need it more (bad feet/knees) and went back to my things. She asked me again within 2 minutes and the answer was the same. She however, got a little mad at me and said that she was going to be struggling the whole time and asked her partner to tell me. He asked me himself (politely) and I again responded that sorry but I need it more and suggested she could wait in their car or just sit on the ground,” he said.

The husband was clearly enraged. “At this point, the husband directly called me an a*******e but left me alone,” he continued.







