Japan's Ambassador Launches Pikachu Jet In India

Growing up, many of us watched the Pokemon series. It is without a doubt one of those shows that will always have a particular place in our hearts. This series is popular not only in Japan, but also in a number of other countries, including India. Given its enormous popularity, Japan's Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, recently launched the Pikachu Jet NH.

'Welcome #Pikachu to India! Excited by the first flight of PikachuJet by #ANA to #Delhi! Delhi sky is ready to shine #pika-pika! #pokemon #boeing #787 #Dreamliner #PikachuJetNH' He also posted a photo of Japan's All Nippon Airways' (ANA) newly launched Pikachu Jet. The plane's design incorporates several characters from the Pokemon franchise.

The article in question was published only a day ago. It has had over 88,000 views since it was published. It has also received almost 2,500 likes. Several people also took to the comments section to express their feelings.



