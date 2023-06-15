Pakistan's Upcoming General Elections: A Timely Reminder From Google Doodle

Google Doodle highlights Pakistan's upcoming General Elections.

Pakistan prepares for pivotal 2023 elections.

Doodle message urges citizens for Pakistan's 2023 elections.

Google's latest Doodle has brought attention to Pakistan's upcoming General Elections, which are scheduled to take place this year amidst ongoing political and economic tensions. The last elections occurred in 2018 and resulted in Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party winning. Now, the nation is preparing for another significant democratic event.

The Google Doodle itself depicts a ballot box adorned with the Pakistani flag, symbolizing the upcoming election. When users tap on the doodle, they receive a message stating 'Pakistan National Election 2023,' serving as a reminder for the public to prepare for their democratic duty.

After the 2018 elections, Imran Khan became the Prime Minister with the support of some allies. However, his tenure was cut short in April 2022 when a no-confidence vote removed him from power. This led to the formation of a new coalition government led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The current assembly's term is set to end on August 13 this year, signaling the countdown to the general elections. According to regulations, elections should take place within 60 days after the completion of the assembly's term. There is a possibility of extending this period to 90 days if the assembly is dissolved earlier.

Earlier this year, the PTI chief dissolved the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, indicating a desire for snap elections. However, the ruling coalition rejected these calls and advocated for simultaneous elections in both government and provincial assemblies. They argue that prioritizing economic stabilization is crucial, as they believe the nation's economy has suffered setbacks due to the poor policies of the previous government.

3 Doodle message urges citizens for Pakistan's 2023 elections. 3 Google Doodle highlights Pakistan's upcoming General Elections. 3 Pakistan prepares for pivotal 2023 elections.















