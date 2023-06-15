The Unanimous Delights: Twitter Thread Reveals Loved-by-All Favorites

The thread begins with a discussion on the end parts of a waffle cone.

It is highlighting the unanimous love for this indulgent treat.

The post was shared on Twitter.

'Beauty is found in the eyes of the beholder.'- We can all attest that this saying is perfectly correct. While some individuals despise the thought of pineapple on pizza, others adore it. The list goes on and on. But there are a few items that haven't attracted even one hater since their inception.

A Twitter thread dedicated to these topics has suddenly gone viral, and it is so realistic that you will agree with many of the options. The thread begins with an image of the waffle cone's end parts. I mean, there have been full-fledged arguments between siblings over the previous several cones, so it is safe to say that the chocolaty bliss is something that no one can dislike.

The post has received over 495k views and a slew of reactions. People also left their favorites in the comments section. While others featured momos, French fries, and even photographs of famous people.



