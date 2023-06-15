AI Assists The Beatles In Releasing 'Last' Record, Watch Videos

AI extracts John Lennon's voice from old demo for "last Beatles record."

Technology separates Beatles' voices, enabling mixing of the demo.

AI enables virtual duet of McCartney and Lennon at Glastonbury Festival.

In an astounding feat of technology, artificial intelligence (AI) has been utilized to extract the voice of the late John Lennon from an old demo, creating what Paul McCartney has dubbed 'the last Beatles record.' Decades after the iconic band disbanded, McCartney revealed in an interview with the BBC that AI was employed to separate the voices of the Beatles from the background sounds during the production of director Peter Jackson's 2021 documentary series, 'The Beatles: Get Back.' The resulting 'new' song is scheduled to be released later this year.

Speaking on BBC radio, McCartney shared that Peter Jackson managed to isolate John Lennon's voice from a modest cassette recording and a piano using AI technology. 'He could separate them with AI, he'd tell the machine 'That's a voice, this is a guitar, lose the guitar',' McCartney explained. The demo they worked on, derived from a cassette labeled 'For Paul' given to McCartney by Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono, is likely an unfinished love song from 1978 called 'Now and Then,' although McCartney did not explicitly confirm the title.

Describing AI as both 'kind of scary but exciting,' McCartney acknowledged the immense possibilities it presents, stating, 'We will just have to see where that leads.' The same AI technology allowed McCartney to virtually 'duet' with Lennon during last year's Glastonbury Festival on the track 'I've Got a Feeling.' The AI-enabled performance provided a unique opportunity for the legendary musicians to collaborate once again, despite Lennon's tragic murder in 1980.

The technique employed to extract Lennon's voice is known as 'source separation,' which has become more accessible with the advancements in machine learning. This process allows for the isolation of individual elements within a recording, such as vocals or instruments, and provides the flexibility to accompany them with new instrumentation. While this method differs from creating a deepfake vocal, which generates an entirely new vocal line based on machine learning models trained on existing vocal lines, the possibilities for spawning infinite new media from analyzing older material are expanding.

3 AI enables virtual duet of McCartney and Lennon at Glastonbury Festival. 3 AI extracts John Lennon's voice from old demo for "last Beatles record." 3 Technology separates Beatles' voices, enabling mixing of the demo.

In addition to this groundbreaking musical endeavor, Paul McCartney is set to unveil an exhibition titled 'Eyes of the Storm' at the National Portrait Gallery in London. The exhibition features over 250 previously unseen photographs taken by McCartney during the early days of Beatlemania between 1963 and 1964. These captivating images offer a glimpse into the rise of the Beatles and their journey to becoming the most influential band in history. The collection includes portraits of McCartney's bandmates, Ringo Starr, George Harrison, and John Lennon, as well as their manager, Brian Epstein.

The Beatles, formed in Liverpool in 1960, revolutionized the music industry and left an indelible mark on popular culture. With their exploration of diverse music styles and their status as pioneers of 1960s counterculture, the Beatles became synonymous with the era's youth and sociocultural movements. Their critical and commercial success was unparalleled, making them the best-selling music act of all time, with estimated global sales of 600 million units. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Beatles continue to be celebrated as the greatest artists in history by publications like Rolling Stone and Time magazine.

As technology continues to push boundaries, the extraction of John Lennon's voice through AI serves as a testament to the enduring legacy and innovative spirit of the Beatles. The upcoming release of 'the last Beatles record' not only offers a glimpse into the band's final musical collaboration but also raises intriguing questions about the future possibilities of AI in the realm of music production and artistic expression.