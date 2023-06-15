Crocodile Beaten To Death In Bihar's Vaishali After Attack On Boy

Teenager devoured by crocodile while bathing in Bihar's Ganga river.

Villagers brutally beat crocodile to death in retaliation.

Local authorities condemn vigilante act, emphasize reporting wildlife incidents.

In a tragic incident in the Vaishali district of Bihar, a 14-year-old boy named Ankit Kumar met a horrifying fate when he was attacked and devoured by a crocodile while bathing on the banks of the Ganga river at Khalsa Ghat in Raghopur Diyara Island. The incident took place as Ankit had gone to fetch Gangajal for a religious ritual associated with his newly-acquired motorcycle.

The boy's family, joyous from the recent purchase, could only watch in anguish as the crocodile dragged Ankit underwater and tore him apart. Desperate attempts by the family to save him were in vain, and by the time they recovered his remains, a crowd had gathered at the scene.

Enraged and grief-stricken, the family and local residents captured the crocodile with a fishing net and subjected it to a brutal beating with sticks and iron rods until the reptile succumbed. A video capturing the mob's assault on the creature has since circulated on the internet, causing widespread outrage.

Local authorities have condemned the violent lynching of the crocodile and emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order even in distressing circumstances. They urged people to refrain from taking matters into their own hands and to report wildlife-related incidents to the appropriate authorities for swift and suitable action. An investigation is underway to identify those responsible for the crocodile's death and ensure appropriate action is taken against them.

This incident serves as a tragic reminder of the need for awareness and education about wildlife conservation, and the importance of respecting the natural habitats of animals, even in times of distress or tragedy.