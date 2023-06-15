Dubai's Most Expensive House For Sale: Rs 1,675 Cr, Amazing Features

Dubai's "Marble Palace" for sale: Most expensive house at Rs 1,675 crores.

Dubai's most opulent residential property, aptly named the 'Marble Palace,' has been put up for sale, carrying a staggering price tag of Rs 1,675 crores (750 million dirhams/$204 million). This luxurious mansion is renowned for its extensive use of Italian stone and 700,000 sheets of gold leaf, earning its moniker.

Spanning over 60,000 square feet in the prestigious Emirates Hills neighborhood, the mansion boasts 5 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, an indoor and outdoor pool, a 15-car garage, two domes, a 70,000-liter coral reef aquarium, panic rooms, and even a power substation. Adorned with 400 exquisite statues and paintings from the 19th and 20th centuries, it is a true testament to grandeur.

Completed in 2018 after a 12-year construction period, the Marble Palace has become the most expensive house on the market. The owner, a local property developer who wishes to remain anonymous, has entrusted Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty with the sale.

While acknowledging that this architectural marvel may not appeal to everyone, brokers expect potential buyers to consist of a select group of ultra-wealthy individuals who desire to showcase their wealth and entertain prominent guests.

Emirates Hills, often dubbed Dubai's Beverly Hills, is a prestigious gated community featuring a picturesque golf course that adds to its allure. The Marble Palace stands as a testament to Dubai's penchant for luxury and extravagant living.