Golden Jackal Rescued From Deep Well In 3-Hour Operation

Golden jackal rescued from deep well in Junnar Range.

Joint operation rescues golden jackal in 3 hours.

Jackal released back to natural habitat after veterinary examination.

In a remarkable three-hour-long operation, a golden jackal was successfully rescued from a perilous 25-feet-deep well in Waghale village, within the Junnar Range. Wildlife SOS, in collaboration with the Maharashtra Forest Department, orchestrated the daring rescue and later released the jackal back into its natural habitat.

Prompted by a distressed farmer's call, the forest department swiftly sought the assistance of Wildlife SOS. The rescue team initially attempted to coax the frightened jackal into a cage placed inside the well. However, the cautious animal hesitated to enter. Adapting their strategy, a skilled rescuer descended into the well with a snare pole and deftly guided the jackal into a safety net. Finally, the jackal was safely lifted out of the well, out of harm's way.

After a thorough examination by Wildlife SOS's veterinary team, the jackal was determined to be in good health, free of any injuries. Consequently, it was joyfully released back into its natural surroundings, ensuring its freedom and well-being.

This successful rescue operation underscores the vital collaboration between Wildlife SOS and the Forest Department in safeguarding precious wildlife from the threats posed by open wells. The joint efforts and dedication exhibited by the teams exemplify their commitment to protecting and preserving our invaluable wildlife.