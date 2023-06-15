Life After 'Death': Mysterious 45-Year-Old Returns To Funeral, Leaves Everyone Stunned

Belgian TikToker fakes death and surprises mourners at the funeral with a helicopter entrance.

TikToker David Baerten, hailing from Belgium, orchestrated an audacious prank by faking his death and surprising mourners at his funeral.

The elaborate ruse involved a helicopter entrance that left attendees in shock and disbelief.

Baerten's daughter utilized social media to spread the news of his demise, leading friends and family to gather for a staged ceremony near Liege.

A video capturing the surprising moment was shared on TikTok, garnering mixed reactions from both joyous and bewildered onlookers.

While some criticized the unconventional prank, Baerten explained that he intended to test the authenticity of his loved ones' care, citing dissatisfaction with their treatment of him.

“What I see in my family often hurts me, I never get invited to anything. Nobody sees me. We all grew apart. I felt unappreciated. That’s why I wanted to give them a life lesson and show them that you shouldn’t wait until someone is dead to meet up with them,” said Baerten to The Media.