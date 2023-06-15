Lioness Treks Across Wilderness, Protecting Precious Cub

Viral video captures lioness carrying her cub in her mouth in Kruger National Park

Tourists amazed as lioness navigates the park roads with her precious cub

YouTube channel Cute Tings shares heartwarming footage titled "Lioness carries cub through traffic"

A heartwarming video capturing a lioness on the move with her precious cub has taken the internet by storm.

Recently shared on YouTube, the footage showcases the lioness carefully cradling her cub in her mouth as they explore the scenic roads of Kruger National Park.

Enthusiastic tourists couldn't resist stopping their cars to witness this extraordinary sight, showcasing the beauty of nature and the incredible bond between a mother lioness and her young.

The video was shared on the YouTube channel Cute Tings with the caption, “Lioness carries cub through traffic.” The video was captured by nature enthusiast Safraaz Suliman at Kruger National Park and was shared with Latest Sightings.

“Every Kruger lover has that one road that is their favorite; sometimes it’s because of a special sighting they’ve had, and sometimes it’s because of the scenery that road has to offer. For me, the S65 Doispane Road is one of my all-time favorites in the park. Sightings of lions, leopards, and wild dogs keep bringing me back to it,” Suliman told Latest Sightings.

He added, “This particular day I decided to go in search of the resident pride of lions that center their territory around the S65 dirt road. After having driven almost halfway down, I came across a roadblock of safari vehicles looking at something.”

“As I got closer to the roadblock, a lioness emerged from the right-hand side, and she was not alone. She had the tiniest, cutest cub I’ve seen in my life. The little cub was a few days old and too small to fend for itself. The lioness had the cub tightly secured in her jaws,” he concluded.



