Newlyweds' Bold Move: Venmo Details On Car, Seeking Wedding Blessings

Newlyweds display Venmo sign on car, seeking financial support from strangers

Reddit user shares post about the incident on WeddingShaming sub-Reddit

Post receives over 1300 likes and numerous comments

Newlyweds have taken an unconventional approach to gifting by displaying their Venmo sign on their car, and reaching out to strangers for financial support.

A Reddit user recently shared this unexpected incident, highlighting a unique twist in the tradition of wedding presents.

While most individuals typically plan and offer useful gifts or cash to newlyweds, these newly hitched couples have taken matters into their own hands, directly requesting monetary contributions from passersby.

Redditor @skyon_high shared an image of a car that has a Venmo ID written on it along with a sign that reads, 'Just Married.' This post was shared on the sub-Reddit WeddingShaming. In the post's caption, the Redditor added, 'This is as tacky as it gets. Not even a 'buy the bride a drink' just $$$, please. Disappointed in my neighbor. Smh.'

In just a few days since it was shared, this post has garnered over 1300 likes and numerous comments from engaged readers.

3 Post receives over 1300 likes and numerous comments 3 Newlyweds display Venmo sign on car, seeking financial support from strangers 3 Reddit user shares post about the incident on WeddingShaming sub-Reddit

The viral story continues to captivate online audiences, generating a significant response and sparking discussions among social media users.

An individual wrote, 'My sister almost did this because she saw people all over the internet doing it. Luckily we were able to convince her that it was tacky as hell.' A second added, 'Does this ever work? Or those bachelorette ones? We need real hand accounts!' 'Can you send a penny with a comment that it’s tacky?' expressed a third.



