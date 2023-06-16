Why Is Meta Scientist Yann LeCun Confident In The Safety Of AI?

Professor Yann LeCun dismisses concerns about AI dominating the world and replacing humans as "absurd."

LeCun, along with Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio, received the Turing Award for their contributions to AI.

He explains that AI surpassing human intelligence is a possibility, but essential concepts are still missing.

According to Professor Yann LeCun, a renowned figure in artificial intelligence (AI) and one of the three esteemed pioneers in the field, the apprehensions regarding AI's potential to dominate the world, eliminate jobs, and substitute humans are unfounded. He dismisses these concerns as 'absurd,' emphasizing that AI would not have been developed if it posed a safety risk.

Professor LeCun stated: 'Computers would become more intelligent than humans, but that was many years away, and if you realize it's not safe, you just don't build it.'

A government representative from the United Kingdom has suggested the possibility of prohibiting certain forms of AI.

In 2018, Professor Yann LeCun, Geoffrey Hinton, and Yoshua Bengio jointly received the Turing Award, recognizing their significant contributions to the field of AI. Their groundbreaking achievements earned them the reputation of being the distinguished 'godfathers of AI.'

LeCun, currently serving as the Chief AI Scientist at Meta, made the following statement: 'Will AI take over the world? No, this is a projection of human nature onto machines'.

'It would be a huge mistake to keep AI research under lock and key,' he added while arguing that 'people who worried that AI might pose a risk to humans did so because they couldn't imagine how it could be made safe.'

'It's as if you asked someone in 1930 how you were going to make a turbojet safe. Turbo-jets were not invented yet in 1930, just as human-level AI has not been invented yet.'

'Turbo jets were eventually made incredibly reliable and safe, and the same would happen with AI,' he added.

He said, 'There was no question that AI would surpass human intelligence. But researchers were still missing essential concepts to reach that level, which would take years if not decades to arrive.'

When individuals express concerns about technology surpassing human capabilities, they are usually referring to artificial general intelligence (AGI). AGI represents systems that possess human-like abilities and can effectively solve a diverse array of problems.

'There was a fear that when AGI existed, scientists would get to turn on a super-intelligent system that was going to take over the world within minutes. That's, you know, just preposterously ridiculous,' he remarked.

Prof. LeCun also told the mediathat there would be progressive advances — perhaps you might get an AI as powerful as the brain of a rat. That wasn't going to take over the world; it's still going to run on a data center somewhere with an off switch'.

'And if you realize it's not safe, you just don't build it.'

AI's effects on jobs

LeCun added, 'This is not going to put a lot of people out of work permanently'. But work would change because we have 'no idea' what the most prominent jobs will be 20 years from now.'

'Intelligent computers would create a new renaissance for humanity the way the internet or the printing press did,' he observed.

Yann LeCun discussed Europe's AI Act prior to a vote on Tuesday.

According to his discussions with AI start-ups in Europe, he mentioned that they have a negative perception of it, considering it too broad and possibly overly limiting. However, he admitted that he lacks expertise in the specific legislation.

He expressed his stance as not being opposed to regulation. However, he believed that each application of AI should have its own set of rules. For instance, he suggested that separate regulations should govern AI systems in cars compared to those used for scanning medical images.