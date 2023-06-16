England Teams To Wear Black Armbands During The Ashes Series

England teams will honor the victims of Nottingham stabbing.

The attack left three people dead and one critically injured.

First Test will begin today (Friday) at Edgbaston, England.

The men's and women's national teams will honor the victims of a stabbing and van assault in the English city of Nottingham by wearing black armbands on the first day of this month's Test matches against Australia, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) stated on Thursday.

Before the men's first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Friday and the women's one-off Test against Australia in Nottingham from June 22–26, there will be a moment of silence.

'The deeply distressing scenes witnessed in Nottingham this week have brought immense sorrow to everyone, particularly the cherished friends and families of the victims,' England men's Test captain Ben Stokes said.

'It is impossible to express how much their lives and futures have been tragically disrupted.

'These events sadden the England cricket teams, and we are thinking about those affected at this harrowing time. As a gesture of respect, we will honour them by wearing black armbands.'

Following the incident, three individuals died and one was left critically injured.

Grace Kumar, one of the young victims, played cricket for Woodford Wells Cricket Club and hockey for England's Under-18 team. Barnaby Webber, a classmate, was also believed to be an avid cricket player.

'It was incredibly saddening to learn about the events that took place in Nottingham, and it felt a bit closer to home to learn that two of the victims had been cricket players,' England women's captain Heather Knight said.

The Ashes series is scheduled to begin today (Friday) at Edgbaston.