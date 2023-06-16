BHD TO PKR and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan - 16 June 2023

Pakistani Rupee Remains Stable Against Bahrain Dinar Today

Bahrain Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Buying exchange rate is Pakistani Rupee 769.97 as per Inter-bank currency rates and BHD to Pakistani Rupee selling exchange rate for 1 Bahrain Dinar is Pakistani Rupee 777.97 Updated on, 16 June 2023. Bahrain Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Date Buying Selling Today 769.97 777.97

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING Australian Dollar AUD 194.35 194.85 Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 777.97 British Pound GBP 362.08 362.73 Canadian Dollar CAD 215.18 215.68 Chinese Yuan CNY 40.01 40.11 Danish Krone DKK 41.65 41.75 Euro EUR 309.56 310.16 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 36.76 Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.52 Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.05 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 930.32 931.94 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.45 62.56 New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.04 173.35 Norwegians Krone NOK 25.93 25.98 Omani Riyal OMR 737.33 739.33 Qatari Riyal QAR 77.97 78.97 Saudi Riyal SAR 76.42 76.57 Singapore Dollar SGD 213.59 214.09 Swedish Krona SEK 26.72 26.82 Swiss Franc CHF 317.04 317.54 Thai Baht THB 8.25 8.29 UAE Dirham AED 78.04 78.19 US Dollar USD 286.68 287.18

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.