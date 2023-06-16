Alia Bhatt Looks Stunning In Colorful Outfit

Alia Bhatt is a renowned Bollywood actress.

The beloved star of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt, is embarking on a thrilling new chapter in Hollywood! With her highly anticipated debut in the spy thriller Heart of Stone, produced by Netflix and Skydance, Alia is ready to make a global impact. Overflowing with excitement, the charming actress took to Instagram to share adorable photos, exuding pure joy and love.

In one captivating shot, she effortlessly captured her vibrant personality, proving that her heart is far from stone. As she embarks on her journey to the Netflix Tudum 2023 event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Alia's infectious enthusiasm promises an unforgettable experience for fans around the world.

Alia paired a crochet multicolored crop top with high-waisted denim jeans, showcasing her impeccable style. Sharing the photo, she wrote, 'No heart of stone here... just one filled with love... enroute #Tudum #SãoPaulo ♥️♥️♥️.' Alia was recently spotted at the airport as she headed for the event.









Teaming up with the talented duo of Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, under the masterful direction of Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is set to be a thrilling spectacle that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating Alia's unforgettable Hollywood debut.