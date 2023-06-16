Ayushmann Khurrana's Mom Steals Hearts At 73

Ayushmann Khurrana's mother relocates to Mumbai after her husband's demise

Following the demise of her husband P Khurana, Ayushmann Khurrana's mother has relocated to Mumbai. Tahira Kashyap, in a video, discusses her experience of starting a new life in the city.

Tahira Kashyap shared a touching video on her Instagram account featuring her mother-in-law, Poonam.

The video showcases Poonam's emotional journey as she relocates to Mumbai following the passing of her husband, P. Khurana. Ayushmann was spotted supporting his mother during their return to Mumbai from Chandigarh, where his parents resided. Sadly, his father passed away on May 19.

The video showcases Poonam Khurana's journey and explores her efforts to adapt to a fresh start in a different city at the age of 73.

It read, “At 73, what do I choose to see? Is it going to be loneliness? Is that my destiny? Have shifted bases and moved to a new city. In a world without my most loved one can I still breath?”

The article highlights Poonam, Ayushmann Khurrana's mother, and her remarkable ability to connect with strangers and forge meaningful friendships. She has formed a daily gathering with a group of women, where they engage in conversations covering a wide range of topics such as yoga, mythology, acupuncture, and even share jokes. The video showcases the camaraderie and laughter shared among these ladies as they spend quality time together. “I think my life has just begun. I am all geared up,” reads an excerpt from the ending note.

Tahira shared the video and expressed in the caption, “Mother-in-law aka mama.”





The emotional and uplifting video has touched the hearts of many, leaving them feeling both moved and joyful. Renowned personalities such as Aparshakti Khurana, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ekta Kapoor expressed their admiration by leaving heart emojis in the comments section.

Tahira received a message from an Instagram user “This is so beautifully inspiring. You’re a true wordsmith.” “This is so beautiful….your voice, message everything is perfect…love and power to your mother-in-law,” added another one. Someone also commented, “A 360 degree change at this age is so tough such is life but fortunate to have such loving sons and daughter-in-law.”

Aparshakti confirmed the unfortunate news of P Khurana's demise, and the family released a statement acknowledging the loss. “It's with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana's father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss.”

He is survived by his wife Poonam, sons Ayushmann and Aparshakti, along with their respective wives Tahira and Akriti.







